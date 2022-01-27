The East Central Eagles had another 50/50 week. The Eagles played at the Pine City Dragons home court on Tuesday, Jan. 18. They just plain put a whupping on the Eagles. The Eagles shot so poorly in the first half that they didn’t give themselves much of a chance. The Eagles scored a measly seven points in that first half to Pine City’s 50. They did much better in the second half outscoring the Dragons 29-28, but it was too little too late for the boys.
Nathan Zielinski led the Eagles in scoring with 17, followed by Kyle McDonald and Jacob Dixon with six each, Hunter Colton with five and Warren Carlson with two. Dixon had eight boards, McDonald had seven rebounds, Colton led in assists and steals with 3. The final score was 78-36.
Next up were the Ogilvie Lions. This was a tough, scrappy team that will be a problem in the conference this year. The Eagles started out slow and were down by one at half 19-18. They came out firing in the second half and played some tough, full court defense that led them to a really nice win, 52-38. Zielinski led the scoring with 25, McDonald followed with 17, Dixon with six, Colton with three, and Ben Carlin with one. Big man, Jacob Dixon, led the Eagles with 8 rebounds and Colton led with 4 assists.
The Eagles played Wrenshall at home on Monday and Tuesday they were at Rush City. Results will be in next week’s edition.
Thursday, Jan. 27, they will face Mille Lacs 5A (0-13). Monday, Jan. 31, Moose Lake Willow River 7AA (9-4) will come to East Central 5A (5-9) to play the game that had been postponed because of COVID-19 protocol.
