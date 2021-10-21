The East Central Eagles’ football team didn’t have the game with Chisholm on October 8 because of illness. On October 15, they traveled to Braham, short about a dozen players, to play the Bombers. The Braham Bombers won the contest 67-6.
For the Eagles, Jacob Ackerman scored on a 42-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles had one regular season game left. They faced North Woods at the Bruce Harding Field at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
East Central is in Section 7A District Northeast (Silver) along with North Woods, Chisholm, Barnum, Mille Lacs, Deer River, Braham, and Ely.
Section 7A District Northeast (Silver) playoff games will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. The higher seeded team gets the home field advantage. The Section 7A finals will be at Egerdahl Field, 185 Pionk Drive in Proctor on Friday, November 5, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.