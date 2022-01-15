Last week the East Central Eagles only had one game. They played the Braham Bombers on Tuesday, Jan. 4. It was a close game throughout. The Eagles took a three-point lead into halftime and the the game ended with EC winning by three, 55-52. This was a huge conference victory for the boys, hopefully it gives the team some confidence.
The star of the game was Nathan Zielinski, who led the Eagles with 29 points and gave the Braham defenders fits throughout the game. Zielinski also had six rebounds and four steals. It was a coming out party for Jacob Dixon. He had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots. Showing signs of being the dominant force that we hope he can be. Hunter Colton had 10 points, with nine rebounds. Kyle McDonald had three points with six rebounds and Charlie Higgins had two points with eight rebounds. East Central was missing Ben Carlin for this game, so with being short-handed, it was even a bigger win.
The game against Swanville had to be rescheduled to Monday, Febr. 14, due to them having COVID-19. The Monday, Jan. 10, game against Moose Lake Willow River was rescheduled due to them not being full strength because of COVID-19.
East Central will have a Thursday, Jan. 13, game at Mora (8-2) and a huge Friday game against a conference rival, the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars (4-6). January 18, Tuesday, the Eagles have a road trip to take on the Pine City Dragons (5-5).
