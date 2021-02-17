The East Central boys’ basketball team kept their winning streak going with a win over McGregor 73-35 on Monday, February 8. Their game on Friday, February 12, with Ogilvie was postponed.
Coach Darren Fogt said “We started a little slow but came out with an excellent defensive effort in the second half and got some separation. The boys played hard, it was a long road trip on a 20 below Monday night and they still managed to bring the intensity that was needed.”
Tyler Thorvig had a big game against McGregor scoring 18 points, six steals, six assists, and five rebounds. He was eight for 10 at the line. Dezmon LeTexier scored 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists and steals. Wes Watrin and Clay Nelson scored 11 points. Nelson pulled down six rebounds, stole the ball twice and had three assists. Nathan Zelinski and Adam Fornengo each scored six points. Fornengo had seven rebounds. Kyle McDonald made four points. Karamo Touray took over under the basket getting 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Quality Results Formula (QRF) is a ranking based on the difficulty of the teams each team has played and is a formula created to rank teams in different parts of the state. According to Minnesota Scores, East Central’s QRF ranking is fifth in the state.
The Eagles will go to Onamia High School on Thursday, February 18 and Barnum High School on Monday, February 22.
