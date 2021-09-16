The East Central Eagles volleyball team (5A) played one of the top teams in the Great River Conference, the Rush City Tigers (7AA), losing 3-0 on their home courts.
As a team, the coach wanted the players to focus on communication and making sure they are picking each other up and communicating on the court. In their last contest the players struggled with communication.
Coach Marki Hansen said, “We played great the first game, but lost 14-25, then lost the next game 9-25. Rush City has a phenomenal volleyball team, so we really wanted to use that game to work on hitting coverage and communication.”
As a team, Hansen said the Eagles really struggled behind the serving line, not serving as aggressively or as consistently as they normally do. The Eagles had four ace serves for the night by Izzy Olson, Carly Watrin Aly Huntington and Gracie Hartl.
Rush City has very strong hitters and defenders. The Eagles struggles to put the ball down. Huntington had two kills, Olson, Lidia Fornengo, Lori Grundmeier and Hartl each added one kill.
Hanson said, “Defensively we had a really scrappy night which was good to see.” Huntington had nine digs, Olson added six digs, Mallory Hartl had five, and Julia Fornengo with four.
Abby Priske finished with three assists, Gracie Hartl two and Julia Fornengo one.
The Eagles will face Mille Lacs on Thursday, September 16 at home. On Tuesday, September 21 they will be in Hinckley to play the Jaguars (7AA) 5:45/7 p.m.
(0) comments
