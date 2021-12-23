The East Central Eagles started the week off with a loss to a hot shooting Barnum team on Tuesday, December 14. The Barnum Bombers shot 50 percent from three and 70 percent from two-point land for the game. That resulted in the Eagles getting doubled up 86-43. Scoring leaders for the Eagles were Kyle McDonald and Nathan Zielinski with 12 a piece, Ben Carlin and Warren Carlson with 5, Hunter Colton 4, Charlie Higgins 3, and Ramsey Keranen 2.
The week ended on Friday, December 17, with long road trip up to Chisholm to play the Bluestreaks in the iconic Bob McDonald gym. The boys said that walking into that gym was like walking into Hogwarts castle. The Bluestreaks were not into playing Quidditch, they played some good basketball. They had a some very good athletes and EC Eagles were unable to matchup.
East Central had some spurts of good play, but it just was not enough. The Eagles lost 77-40, despite a coming out party of sorts for Junior Nathan Zielinski who had 27 points. Hunter Colton had 6, Warren Carlson 2, and Ben Carlin 3.
The Eagles will play in the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted holiday tournament on Wednesday, December 29. Starting time in 4 p.m. The other teams are Plainview-Elgin-Milville and Hope Academy.
