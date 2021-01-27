East Central boys’ basketball team played Hinckley-Finlayson on Tuesday, January 19 at Hinckley. They won easily 70-49. The scoring leader was Tyler Thorvig with 18 points and 8 assists. Wes Watrin had 12. Karamo Touray pulled down 15 rebounds and put in 17 points. Adam Fornengo had 11 points.
On Friday, January 22, Onamia came to East Central for their game. The Eagles won 60-29. Thorvig put 16 points on the board. Watrin contributed 11, Brandon Kenowski 8, Desmon LeTexler with 11, and Fornengo had 7 points and 9 rebounds.
The junior varsity Eagles lost both games against Hinckley-Finlayson and Onamia.
On Thursday, January 28, the Pine City Dragons will be on the Eagles home court. Monday, February 1, the Eagles travel to Wrenshall and on Tuesday, February 2, they will be at Braham.
