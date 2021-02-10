The East Central Eagles played two games this week, back-to-back, Monday and Tuesday, Wrenshall and Braham, both as the visiting team. They came out with two more victories and undefeated for the season.
On Monday, February 1, the Eagles played the Wrenshall Wrens, winning 97-59. Coach Darren Fogt said “Wrenshall came out on fire and kept making shots all game. Their cozy gym had them feeling comfortable and they ended up shooting 40% from the three-point-line for the game. Luckily for us we started firing on all cylinders offensively also and hit 43% for the game from behind the arc.” Fogt stated that it was a coming out party of sorts for sophomore Nathan Zielinski, who hit four-for-four three-pointers and three out of four free-throws. Karmo Touray had another dominant rebounding night with 20 boards, 10 offensive and 10 defensive. “It was a hard-fought win against a scrappy team.”
Scoring leader in the game was Touray with 20 points, Wes Watrin with 16, Zielinski 15, Clay Nelson 11, Tyler Thorvig and Dez Letexier had 10, Adam Fornengo 7, Hunter Colton 6, Gabe Koland and Bandon Kenowski each had 2.
On Tuesday (the next day) the Eagles had another road game against Braham (4-3), the conference rival. Coach Fogt said “It was a back and forth game from the start. Neither team shot very well on the night, we shot 37.5% and Braham shot 37%. It was a defensive struggle.” LeTexier went out in the first half with a sprained ankle, Watrin fouled out fairly early in the second half and with 12 minutes to go in the game Thorvig picked up his fourth foul on a charge call.” Fogt stated that Kenowski picked up the slack getting nine steals on the night and hitting a big-time three-pointer from the corner late to help put the Bombers away. The Eagles had 15 points off turnovers while Braham had five points and the Eagles stole the ball ten times to Braham’s five steals. Fogt said, “Touray led us in rebounding again, grabbing 14 boards. Thorvig was also huge in the game, hitting nine for ten free throws.” Eagles won 61-50.
Thorvig was the scoring leader in the Braham game with 16, Touray, LeTexier, Zielinski, and Kenowski each had eight, Nelson 7, Watrin 4, and Fornengo with 2.
The Eagles will play at Ogilvie on Friday, February 12, and at Rush City Tuesday, February 16.
