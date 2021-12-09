East Central Eagles girls’ basketball team played their first basketball game of the season up in the Barnum High School and lost a close one, 53-57. Coach Peter Rogotzke said, “We had a balanced offense with nine different players scoring.”
McKenzie Ludwig led the Eagles with 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Aly Huntington had 9 points, Katelynn McAbee and Elsie Laursen each had 7 points. Izzy Olson scored 5 points, Lori Gundmeier 4, Carly Watrin 3, Raina Zaudtke 2, and Josie Ford 1. It was a hard-fought game between both teams.
The Eagles’ first home game was on Friday, Dec. 3 against Ogilvie, losing 38-60. The Eagles were only down by a basket at halftime 21-23. The coach said they got tired playing two games in two days. East Central struggled against Ogilvie’s press. Rogotzke said, “I was very proud of how hard we played and by how we rebounded, as we out rebounded them 60-42 while getting 26 offensive rebounds.”
McAbee scored 10 points. Ludwig had 8 points and 11 rebounds. Watrin made 7 points and 14 rebounds, Grundmeier had 5 and 6 rebounds. Huntington and Laursen each had 3 and Mason Belanger 2 points.
EC girls will travel to Pine City to take on the Dragons on Thursday, December 9, at 5:45/7:15 p.m.
