The East Central Eagles girls’ basketball team had a busy week playing four games. On Monday, Jan. 24, the Eagles had a road trip to Wrenshall, winning 48-36. Coach Peter Rogotzke said, “It was a good game where we had balanced scoring and rebounding.”
Elsie Laursen led the Eagles in scoring with 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals. Izzy Olson sunk 9 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Aly Huntington scored 7 points and grabbed 7 rebounds; Kenzie Ludwig with 6 points and 7 rebounds. Jemi Keranen put in 6 points. Lori Grundmeier had 5 points and 6 rebounds. Carly Watrin chipped in 3 points and Mason Belanger added 2 points.
Rush City Tigers 6AA came to the Eagles’ gym, earning a victory of 54-37 on Tuesday, January 25. Most of the game was within seven points. The Eagles just couldn’t quite cut it down any more than that. Ludwig paced the Eagles with 9 points, Laursen had 8 points, and Huntington had 6 points. Watrin had 4 points, Lilly Podlewski 3 points, Lori Grundmeier, Chandra Nelson, and Olson each had 2 points. Keranen had 1 point. “The girls played a good game as we had more offensive rebounds (14-13) and fewer turn overs (12-14) than Rush City.” said Coach Rogotzke.
On Thursday, January 27, EC lost at Mille Lacs 43-60. Coach Rogotzke shared that, “Mille Lacs shot really well from behind the arc which was enough to keep us playing from behind the whole game. We fought the whole way and had 21 offensive rebounds but we couldn’t keep up with them shooting 42 percent on threes.”
Kenzie Ludwig had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead us. Olson made 9 points and Laursen had 8 points. Watrin had 4 points. Keranen, Grundmeier, and Huntington each had 2 points. The Eagles trailed by 13 at the half and were able to cut that down to 6 just a couple minutes into the second half thanks to a 7-0 run, but Mille Lacs responded by hitting their next two three-pointers to stop the Eagles’ run.
On Friday, Jan. 28, the Eagles finished a busy week at Moose Lake Willow River where they fell 37-53. It was another good first half where they trailed 20-21, but as the second half went on Coach Rogotzke said, “We lost our legs a little while playing our fourth game of the week. Still the girls fought hard all the way until the end.”
Olson led EC in scoring and rebounding with 9 points and 8 rebounds. Ludwig and Huntington each had 7 points. Laursen and Watrin each had 6 points and Keranen had 2.
“The girls all played really hard all week and played some of our best halves of basketball that we have played this season. We have been doing all of this without our senior Katelynn McAbee, who tore her ACL against Braham earlier in January. We miss her inside presence and calm demeanor and we wish her the best in her recovery.” said Coach Rogotzke.
The Eagles 5A (2-17) will host the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars 7AA (6-12) on Thursday, February 4. On Monday, February 7, they will have a road trip to McGregor 5A (5-12). Game times are 5:45/7:15.
