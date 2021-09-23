The East Central Eagles’ cross-country team competed at Spring Brook Golf Course at Mora on Tuesday afternoon, September 14.
Girls’ Junior High (3200 Meters)
Sophia Watrin 16:00.4
Tiffani Klocke 21:20.4
Boys’ Junior High (3200 Meters)
Wyatt Clark 17:35.9
Girls’ Junior Varsity (5000 Meters)
Avila Burch 2nd 23:20.1
Arabella Presley 5th 25:14.6
Becca Wiener 6th 25:45.8
Lily Ludwig 15th 26:44.1
Boys’ Junior Varsity (5000 Meters)
Ramsey Keranen 24:24.6
Teddy Shervheim 24:26.2
Girls’ Varsity (5000 Meters)
Jemi Keranen 8th 21:43.2
Boys’ Varsity (5000 Meters)
Curtis McClain 21:49.5
Bryce McClain 22:47.6
Saturday, September 25, EC runners will be at Milaca High School for their next meet with a 10:00 a.m. start.
