East Central Eagles (7A) football team hosted the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars (7AA) on Friday, September 17. The Jaguars (1-1) defeated Mille Lacs 20-6 and lost to Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin (7AAA) 20-7 in their first two contests.
Hinckley-Finlayson had 374 offensive yards compared to the Eagles’ 174 yards Friday night. East Central was 19 on third downs. The Jaguars were four for 11, but gave up two fourth downs for touchdowns. Hinckley-Finlayson won 42-18.
East Central’s Crosby Keranen led the team with 15 tackles against the Jaguars and had a nine-yard touchdown run. Kyle McDonald returned five kick returns for 174 yards, including a 91-yard scamper and had 5.5 tackles.
East Central Head Coach Terry Fawcett said, “We have to tackle better and be assignment sound. That being said, these kids never quit. Keranen’s performance and effort is some of the best I’ve seen in years. He never wants to come out. I’d love to coach him for ten more years. McDonald is a tremendous athlete who can play scholarship football, if he applies himself.”
At half-time the young flag football players (first grade through fourth graders) and their coaches were on the home field for their last game.
The Eagles will play the Mille Lacs Raiders at Onamia High School on Friday, September 24, at 7 p.m.
