The East Central volleyball team held Parent’s Night for the seven seniors at their home game with McGregor on Monday, October 18. Lily Ackerman, Lily Podlewski, Audrey Harris, Julia Fornengo, Anna Hansen, Aly Huntington, and Lori Grundmeier played their last volleyball game on their home court. They ended the night with a home victory win over McGregor with scores of 25-13, 25-15, and 25-18.
Anna Hansen and Izzy Olson led the team with 3 ace serves; Mallory Hartl, Lidia Fornengo and Huntington each had 2 aces.
Mallory Hartl had 7 kills (hits); Huntington had 4 hits; Gracie Hartl and Harris each added 3 kills.
Abby Priske assisted 11 times and Gracie Hartl had 7 assists.
Mallory Hartl led the team with 8 digs; Aly Huntington 7; Priske and Olson with 6 each.
On Tuesday, October 19, the Eagles played at Ogilvie and lost a close one in four games with scores of 17-25, 25-23, 19-25, and 22-25.
Huntington was the serving leader with 4 ace serves; Lidia Fornengo picked up 2; Mallory Hartl, Julia Fornengo, and Priske each had 1.
Mallory Hartl finished with 12 kills, Harris had 7, Olson 6, Huntington 4, and Gracie Hartl 3.
Gracie Hartl assisted 13 times and Priske had 11.
The players with two blocks each were Gracie Hartl, Mallory Hartl, and Olson.
Huntington led the team Tuesday night with 14 digs, Mallory Hartl 13, and Gracie Hartl with 10.
East Central is in Section 5A Pod D. Braham is first in Pod D, Mille Lacs second, Ogilvie third and EC is fourth. In the second round of Section 5A playoffs, EC will play Braham at Braham on Friday, October 29, at 7 p.m.
