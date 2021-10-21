The East Central Eagles’ volleyball team had a home contest on Tuesday, October 12, against the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars. The Eagles lost all three games: 0-3 (21-25, 14-25, 17-25).
Aly Huntington had 3 aces, Gracie Hartl and Anna Hansen with two each and Carly Watrin with 1 ace.
Audrey Harris led the team with 6 hits; Mallory Hartl had 4; Huntington 3; Izzy Olson, Julia Fornengo, and Abby Priske each added 1.
Olson had 10 digs, Gracie Hartl 9, Huntington 8, and Mallory Hartl with 7.
Priske and Gracie Hartl each had 6 assists, Olson and Hansen finished with 1 each.
On Thursday the Eagles were welcomed at Princeton High School for their game. Coach Marki Hansen said, “Although we came up short of winning, the girls played extremely well for playing a bigger school an having a fairly big deficit each game and having to fight back.” Princeton won all three games; 25-18, 25-12, and 25-21.
On Saturday, October 16, East Central hosted the Great River Conference Junior Varsity tournament. The future is looking bright for Eagles’ volleyball. Rush City won the tournament but East Central finished second in the conerence. Braham was third, Hinckley-Finlayson fourth, Mille Lacs fifth, Pine City sixth and Ogilvie seventh.
The Varsity Eagles finished up their home schedule this week. On Monday, October 18, against McGregor and on Tuesday. October 19, the Rebels played Ogilvie.
The East Central Eagles are in Minnesota State High School League’s Section 5A Pod D and the Great River Conference. There are only 4 teams in Section 5A Pod D, Mille Lacs, Braham, Ogilvie and East Central.
Tournament games will be played at the school with the highest on October 28, 29, November 1, 4, and 6 to determine the teams that will compete for the state title.
