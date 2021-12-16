On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team traveled to Isle to take on the Mille Lacs Raiders. It was a close game throughout. The Raiders took a lead in the second half by one point 33-32, but timely three-pointers by Hunter Colton and Nathan Zielinski put the Eagles ahead by eight. The Eagles also got some good play out of eighth grader, Ben Carlin, who finished with 11 points and had some very important offensive boards. The Eagles were able to hold onto that lead and ended up winning 50-45. Colton led all scorers with 20, Zielinski 15, Carlin 11, Higgins 3 and Xavior Letexier 1.
Friday, Dec. 10, brought the Eagles the challenge of the Pine City Dragons. The Eagles were able to keep it close through the first 10 minutes, but then Pine built a lead. The Eagles were down 40-22 at half and weren’t able to come back in the second half. The final score was 72-37. It was a game that felt much closer than the final score indicated. They had plenty of opportunities but in the end, just didn’t capitalize on many of them. The effort is high for this Eagle team, but too many poor passes and missed opportunities was their downfall. Zielinski had 15 points, Kyle McDonald 13, Ramsey Keranen, 3, Colton 3, Carlin 2, and Jacob Dixon 1.
Friday, Dec. 17, the team travels to Chisholm. Monday, Dec. 20, the Eagles are on the road to Carlton. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Eagles will play at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. The other teams there are Hope Academy and Plainview-Elgin-Millville. This is a young team that is learning fast, that will definitely keep getting better.
