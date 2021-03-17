The East Central Eagles played their last regular season game at home against Crosby-Ironton on Tuesday, March 9, at 4 p.m.
The Eagles were in the lead at half-time 24-23 and were playing good defense Coach Darren Fogt said. “We just went cold for a while in the second half and couldn’t make up the difference.” The final score was 54-44 Crosby-Ironton.
Wes Watrin had the hot hand, leading the team with 22 points and the only player in double figures. Tyler Thorvig scored 9, Clay Nelson and Adam Fornengo each had 4, Dezmon LeTexier 3, and Karamo Touray 2. Touray pulled down 15 rebounds and had 4 assists. Thorvig finished with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. LeTexier was the only Eagle player to shoot free throws and made one on the shooting foul.
The Section 5A playoff games started on Monday, March 15. The winner of the St. John’s Prep and Ogilvie game will go against East Central on Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at the East Central gym. The winner of that game will play on Saturday, at 2 p.m. There are 21 teams in the 2021 Section 5A boys’ brackets, 12 in the East Sub- Section and nine in the West Sub- Section. East Central is first in the East Sub-Section with a 13-3 overall record and 10-0 in their section. They are followed by Upsala, Braham, Barnum, Cromwell-Wright, Hinckley-Finlayson, Swanville, Saint John’s Prep, Ogilvie, Isle and McGregor.
The East Central Eagles finished the regular season ranked 19th in the state rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.