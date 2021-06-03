The East Central Track and Field team participated in the Great River Conference meet on Tuesday, May 25 at Pine City. Izzy Olson, Jemi Keranen, and Trevor Christensen were named All-Conference. Track Honotable Mention goes to Sophie Gutknecht, Mazie Gebhart, Becca Wiener, Arabella Presley and Crosby Keranen. Cassidee Thorvig set a new school record in the Pole Vault.
First place winners and named All-Conference were:
Trevor Christensen-Shot Put-49 ft. 1 in. and Discus-151 ft. 9 in.;
Jemi Keranen-3200 Meter run-12:35.72;
Izzy Olson-High Jump-5 ft.
Second place winners and Honorable Mention were:
Crosby Keranen-Shot Put 40 ft. 2 in. and Discus-116 ft.
Sofia Gutknecht, Becca Wiener, Mazie Gebhart, and Arabella Presley-4x800 Meter Relay-11:52.98
Third place winners were:
Nic DePaulis-Discus 110 ft. 7 in
Becca Weiner-3200 Meter Run 13:55.38
Cassidee Thorvig-Long Jump 14 ft. 6 in.
Fourth place winner was:
Nic Depaulis-Shot Put 35 ft. 8 in.
Fifth place winners were:
Ava Brown, Izzy Olson, Cassidee Thorvig, Arabella Presley-4x400 Meter Relay 4:48.04
Cassidee Thorvig-Pole Vault 6 ft. 6 in.
Sixth place winners were:
Jacob Ackerman-200 Meter Dash 25.80
Dylan Chlebeck-110 Meter Hurdles 20.80
Cassidee Thorvig-400 Meter Dash 1:09.50
The Minnesota State High School League’s Section 5A Sub-Section 18 Track and Field meet was held at Milaca on Tuesday, June 1.
