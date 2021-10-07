Deer River, with a QRF ranking of tenth, out of the 61 teams in Minnesota State Class 1A, traveled to East Central for Eagle’s Homecoming football contest. The Deer River Warriors are number one in the Northeast Silver District standing. Their defensive line held the EC Eagles scoreless, winning 49-0. Only two teams have scored on Deer River this year.
Running with the Football Homecoming Event started at Mahtowa this year. The first group of cross country runners, traveling on the Munger Trail included, Sophia Watrin, Wyatt Clark, Bryce McClain, Curtis McClain, and Teddy Shervheim. The second group met at the Moose Lake Hockey Arena. Jemi Keranen, Lily Ludwig, Arabella Presley, Cloe Eberhardt, and Ramsey Keranen ran on the Munger Trail from Moose Lake to Rutledge. Raina Zaudtke, Sophia Gutknecht, Becca Wiener, Avila Burch, Mazie Gebhart, and Tiffani Klocke were in the third group. They started at the Rutledge Community Center, running on County Road 61 to bring the football to the Bruce Harding Field to start the game. The drivers were Angie Presley, Heidi Keranen and Jodi Gutknecht. This event is an annual tradition.
For the Eagles’ football team, Crosby Keranen led the squad with ten tackles. Seth Monson was named “Player of the Game” for his efforts. Monson had 4.5 tackles and a quarterback sack.
Eagle’s Coach Terry Fawcett said, “The kids got a good look at what the standard for excellence is in our league. Deer River is the best.” He also shared some goals for Eagle football, “It didn’t happen overnight for them. We have to be as committed to excellence in the classroom, in the weight room, and on the field to get to where they are at.”
The Eagles will be traveling up to Chisholm on Friday, October 8, to play the 3-2 Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. The remainder of their regular season schedule has them playing Braham at Braham on Friday, October 8. They host North Woods on Tuesday, October 19, in an early 5 p.m. contest.
