The East Central Eagles girls’ basketball team won at home against Carlton on Monday, December 6, 53-19. They played Mille Lacs the next day, December 7, at home and lost in an overtime game, 45-40. On Thursday, December 9, the Eagles had a road trip to Pine City, losing 66-22.
The Eagles started their week with a win over Carlton 53-19. The game was a balanced attack with ten different players scoring, led by Kenzie Ludwig with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Katelynn McAbee had 10 points, Aly Huntington 8 points and 5 steals, Elsie Laursen 6, Josie Ford 5, Raina Zaudtke 4, Izzy Olson 4 points and 8 rebounds, Lilly Podlewski and Mason Belanger each with 2, and Lori Grundmeier had 1. Coach Peter Rogotzke said, “We played good defense and had 17 offensive rebounds to earn our first win of the season.”
The Eagles were host to Mille Lacs on Tuesday, December 7. It was a close, hard fought game that went into overtime. Mille Lacs won 45-40. The game was tight the whole way and was tied at halftime 15-15. The score was always within six points. Coach Rogotzke said, “We gave it our all but came up just short, as we missed three free throws in the final 30 seconds of regulation that would have given us a lead.” The Eagles and Mille Lacs both played solid defense and fought for every rebound. Ludwig had another double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Huntington put in 12 points and McAbee added 6 points with 15 rebounds. Laursen chipped in 5 points and Ford added 2 more.
The Eagles finished up the week playing on Thursday, December 9, at Pine City. Pine City won 66-22. Coach Rogotzke said, “This was our fifth game in a week and the girls played very hard again, leaving it all out on the floor.” Ludwig had 5 points, McAbee 4, Laursen 3. Scoring two points each were Grundmeier, Huntington, Chandra Nelson, Olson, and Belanger.
Coach Rogotzke shared that it was a tough first five games to start the season, having them packed so close together. He was very proud of how the girls responded and the effort they gave throughout.
The East Central team does not any games this week. Their next game is in Swanville on December 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.