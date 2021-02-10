East Central girls’ basketball took on Braham and Pine City this past week. On Tuesday, February 2, the East Central Eagles were hosts to the Braham Bombers. The Bombers won the contest 53-34.
Alyson Huntington had 11 points, Cassidee Thorvig pulled down 10 rebounds, made nine points and had five steals. McKenzie Ludwig ended the game with seven points and six rebounds. Lori Grundmeier led the team in rebounds with 11 rebounds and five points. Carly Watrin and Ana Keranan each had a free throw and Watrin had four steals
Thursday, February 4, the Eagles went to Pine City to play the Dragons. Huntington led East Central with ten points, Thorvig had eight points, Isabella Olson with six, Ludwig five and Watrin helped the team with six assists but it was not enough to win the game. The Pine City Dragons came out on top 64-29.
Thursday, February 11, the Eagles will play Ogilvie at home and Tuesday, February 16, they will travel to Carlton. The seventh and eighth-grade girls started their season this week, traveling to Isle, Ogilvie and hosting Pine City.
