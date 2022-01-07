The East Central Eagles played in the Windom Invitational tournament on Tuesday, December 28-29. Their first game was against the Windom Area Eagles 3AA (4-6). Windom Area won 78-43. On Wednesday, December 29, they lost to Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 63-38.
In the Windom game Katelynn McAbee led the EC Eagles with 14 points and 7 rebounds, Izzy Olson 6 points, Raina Zaudtke 5, Lilly Podlewski, Jemi Keranen, and Josie Ford each had 3 points. Carly Watrin, Elsie Laursen, and Chandra Nelson each had 2 points.
In the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg game, Izzy Olson led the team with 10 points and Elsie Laursen had 9. Carly Watrin, Josie Ford, and Katelynn McAbee each had 4 points. Mason Belanger had 3 points; Raina Zaudtke and Lilly Podlewski had 2 points.
Coach Peter Rogotzke said, “It was two tough games for us, but we had a lot of players get some good varsity experience and we played very hard both days.”
The Eagles 5A (1-8) will have a home game on Thursday, January 6, with the Aitkin Gobblers 7AA (5-4) at 5:45/7:15.
(0) comments
