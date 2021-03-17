East Central girls’ basketball team played their final regular season game at Barnum on Friday, March 12. EC Eagles won the game 58-45.
Cassidee Thorvig led all players with 36 points, 12 rebounds and 8 steals. Elsie Laursen had 9 points, McKenzie Ludwig 6, Alyson Huntington 4, Isabella Olson with 2, and Lori Grundmeier 1. Coach Peter Rogotzke said “We led the whole game. We did a great job of attacking all game and made the most of our chances, shooting 24-28 from the free throw line.” He also stated “Cassie led the way starting out 16-16 at the free throw line before finishing 17-18, while nearly having a triple double with rebounds and steals.”
The Eagles are in Section 5A and will have played Swanville on Wednesday, March 17. The winner of that game would then play on Friday, March 19, at 7 p.m.
