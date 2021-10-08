The East Central Eagles’ volleyball team played back to back games, Monday and Tuesday, against two of the strongest teams in the conference. On Monday, September 27th, they hosted the Braham Bombers (1A). Coach Marki Hansen said “they put up a good fight but came out on the bottom (0-3) with scores of 14-25, 16-25, and 20-25.”
Gracie Hartl led the team with 4 ace serves; Anna Hansen 2, Mallory Hartl, Julia Fornengo, and Aly Huntington had 1 each.
Hartl had 9 assists; Huntington, Izzy Olson, Brenna Miller each added 1.
Miller and Huntington finished with 11 digs; Hartl and Carly Watrin with 8; and Mallory Hartl with 6.
On Tuesday, September 28, the Eagles traveled to Rush City (8-2). Rush City is a Class 2AA school. Their team is 5-0 in the Great River Conference. EC went 0-3 (9-25, 11-25, and 9-25).
Mallory Hartl and Lidia Fornengo each had 1 ace serve.
Olson led the team with 3 kills; Gracie Hartl had 2.
Gracie Hartl had 2 assists; Huntington and Lidia Fornengo each had 1.
Mallory and Gracie Hartl finished with 7 digs; Olson with 5; Lidia Fornengo and Huntington 4.
On Tuesday, October 12, Hinckley-Finlayson will play the Eagles at East Central 5:45/7:00 p.m.
