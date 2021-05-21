The East Central softball team headed to the Barnum High School RJM Park on Monday, May 10, to face a hard-hitting Bomber team.
Pitcher Skylar Esposito allowed 12 runs on 11 hits. Getting two hits each for the Eagles were Raina Zaudtke, Esposito, and Gracie Hartl. The Barnum Bombers won 12-4.
“The girls played excellent in the field,” said Coach Henn.
On May 11, Tuesday, Hinckley-Finlayson controlled the game with the Jaguars winning in four innings 16-0. Zaudtke got the only Eagle hit.
Ogilvie’s ballpark was the site of a double-header contest on Friday, May 14. Esposito started and Zaudtke closed as the Eagles fell 20-12 in the first game. Zaudtke was three for four at the plate. Jenna Hut, Aly Huntington and Lilly Ackerman got two hits each.
“In the second game, Huntington pitched her best game of the season in a complete game,” said Coach Henn.
Huntington struck out five and put two on with walks, while scattering six hits. Catcher Lily Ludwig was solid at catcher. Scoring for the Eagles were Zaudtke, Esposito, Hut, G. Hartl, Brooklyn Loew, Ackerman, M. Hartl, Lori Gundmeier, and Kylie Sykes. It came to an exciting finish as Grundmeier singled with bases loaded to bring in the final two runs in a 14-4 Eagle victory.
