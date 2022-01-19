The Moose Lake-Willow River boys’ basketball team last played a game on January 7 because of COVID-19 protocol. The team was required to quarantine eight of their players on the varsity squad.
This week they were host to Eveleth-Gilbert 7AA (5-5) on Tuesday, Jan. 18. On Friday, Jan. 21, Esko will be in Moose Lake. As of this writing, the Esko Eskomos are 7AA (10-2). Their two losses were to Hibbing and Perham.
On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Rebels have a road trip north to Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is in 7AAA (3-7).
The Rebels’ games that were postponed were the games with the East Central Eagles and the Rush City Tigers. MLWR will travel to East Central on January 31 and to Rush City on February 3. Silver Bay canceled the January 14 game with the Rebels. That game has been replaced with a second game with Cloquet at Moose Lake on February 21. Game times are 5:45/7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.