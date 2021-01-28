The Jaguar JV boys basketball team opened up their 20-21 season with a 64 - 40 victory over the East Central Eagles on Tuesday January 19. Team members for this game were Chase Klar, Jacob Grice, Trey Visser, Seth Olson, Griffin Stiel, Levi Degerstrom, Everett Ausmus, Harrison Kreft and Jordan Masterson. The Eagles started the game with a 7 - 2 lead, from that point the Jags settled in, played better defense and went on a 16 point run to take control of the game. The Jags were led in rebounding by Seth Olson and Harrison Kreft each grabbing seven rebounds. Trey Visser, Seth Olson, Levi Degerstrom and Everett Ausmus led the Jags in scoring with 22, 12, 9 and 7 points respectively.
On Friday January 22, the JV Boys Jaguar basketball team defeated Royalton by the score of 41 - 34. The Jags found themselves with a nice lead going into the half up 23 - 10, but in the second half Royalton was able to climb back into the game by hitting several 3 point shots. In crunch time, Griffin Stiel hit a mid range jumper and Harrison Kreft made 2 free throws to help the Jaguars maintain the lead. Levi Degerstrom led the Jags in scoring with 15 points followed by Trey Visser with 8, Jacob Grice and Jordan Masterson each with 5. The young Jags are off to a 2 - 0 start.
