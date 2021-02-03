The East Central Eagles girls’ basketball team welcomed Isle to their gymnasium on Tuesday, January 26. The Eagles got their first win of the season, winning 45-21. Cassidee Thorvig had a great game, scoring 17 points and pulling down 16 rebounds, six assists and nine steals. Alyson Huntington scored 14 points and six rebounds.
On Thursday, January 28, the Eagles traveled to Ogilvie for a 7:15 game. Ogilvie won the contest 62-31. Alyson Huntington had 12 points, Cassidee Thorvig with six points and 15 rebounds. Isabella Olson put in five points and seven rebounds.
On Thursday, February 4, the Eagles will travel to Pine City to take on the Dragons. Tuesday, February 9, they will host McGregor. Varsity games start at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.