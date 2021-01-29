The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars girls’ basketball team is 2-1 on the season after two wins this past week.
January 14 at Mora
After many false starts, the Jaguars were able to get their season started with a non-conference game in Mora against the Mustangs. They struggled with Mora’s depth, aggressiveness and their own fouls as they lost the game, 55-42. Down 32-18 at the half, the Jaguars came out with more fire and were able to hit some shots, winning the second half 24-23.
Scoring for the Jags; Grace Balut, Hallie Rootkie, Jezzalyn Ringler 8, Rylie Kreger 7, Makayla Ammerman 6, and Bella Brant 5.
Assists, Balut 7; Rebounds, Rootkie 16; Steals, Ammerman 5; Blocks, Rootkie 4.
January 19 at East Central
The Jags Great River Conference schedule got under way last Tuesday on the road against the East Central Eagles. Despite shooting poorly in the first half, they controlled the tempo of the game and had a 29-22 halftime lead. The
second half they were able to take control, outscoring the Eagles 20-8 in the final 18 minutes (holding EC scoreless the final 10 minutes of the game) to take the victory 49-30.
Scoring for the Jags; Ammerman 10, Rootkie 9, Kreger and Ringler 8, Balut and Brant 5, and Joey Hopkins 4.
Assists, Balut 7; Rebounds, Rootkie 11; Steals, Ammerman, Balut, Rootkie 4; Blocks, Rootkie 1.
January 21 vs. Rush City
The Jaguars first home game of the season was last Thursday as they hosted the Rush City Tigers for parents night. The Tigers started the game with a 10-0 lead and a halftime lead of 18-9. The Jags came out in the second half playing much faster and took an early 20-18 second half lead after scoring the first 11 points of the half. The second half was back and forth after that, when with 4.4 second left in the game, the Tigers were shooting the front end of a one-and-one and a 33-31 lead. The first free throw was missed, the Jags secured the rebound, the ball was outleted to Rylie Kreger who pulled up from 35 feet and made an incredible three-point shot as the buzzer sounded to give the Jaguars a 34-33 win. An amazing end to a complete team win for H-F. This was the Jags first victory over Rush City since February 7, 2009. This is an awesome memory that this group of girls will carry with them for a long time.
Scoring for the Jags; Kreger 10, Ringler 8, Rootkie 7, Balut 4, Brant 3, Hopkins 2.
Assists, Balut 4; Rebounds, Rootkie 12; Steals, Ringler 3; Blocks, Rootkie 2.
The Jags are now 2-1 on the season and are tied for Great River Conference lead with a 2-0 conference record. The Jags will be at home twice this coming week as they take on the Onamia Panthers this coming Tuesday, followed by the Braham Bombers on Thursday.
Go Jags!!
