The Moose Lake Area Girls Hockey Association added two more wins and are entering the playoffs with 18-6-1 record
Team captain Gabby Gamst expects their first playoff game against Hibbing/Chisholm will be a hard fought battle.
MLWR vs. Princeton
The Moose Lake Area Girls Hockey Association added another win to their record Feb. 2 when they shut-out the Princeton Tigers with a score of 6-0.
The Rebels brought their game from the beginning with freshmen defenseman Sandra Ribich scoring in the first 30 seconds of the game. Then, with just over 12 minutes remaining in the first period, freshmen defenseman Hallie Klavu landed the puck in the net, assisted by Ribich. With just over seven minutes remaining, sophomore forward Megan Hattenberger was able to score, assisted by both senior defenseman Raechel Painovich and Ribich once again.
Ribich said “I think it was overall a very good team win. We got pucks deep and controlled it in the offensive zone. We got pucks to the net early, which generated good scoring opportunities. Defensively, we played our systems very well, and our goalie, Mallory Hartl played lights out.”
With the Rebels leading 3-0 going into the second period, the pace seemed to slow. One goal was scored in the second period by Klavu with just under eight minutes remaining, making that her second goal of the night. This goal was assisted by Hattenberger.
The third period brought even more excitement as the Rebels continued to dominate the ice. Senior forward Julia Jusczak scored with 12 minutes remaining in the game. Sophomore forward Gracie Hartl assisted this goal.
Then, for the final goal of the night, seventh-grade forward Autumn Painovich was able to score her first goal, assisted by freshmen forward Lily Ludwig.
This brought the final score to 6-0 for their last regular-season home game of the season. The Rebel defense had a strong night, not allowing a single goal from their contenders.
MLWR vs. North Shore Storm
The following night, the Rebels played another impressive game in Silver Bay, coming out with another win with a score of 6-1 against the North Shore Storm for their last regular-season game.
Playoffs begin
Senior captain Gabby Gamst gave a recap on their season.
“Our regular season was great, we ended with a record of 18-6-1, which has been the best record we’ve had in a long time,” she said.
The Lady Rebels faced Hibbing/Chisholm on home ice for their first playoff game on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
Gamst said she anticipated the game will be hard fought.
“In the regular season we beat them at our home barn 2-1 and then ended up tying them 1-1 at their rink. Tuesday night will definitely be a battle, but I think that if we all show up and play our game, we can definitely pull out the win to advance to the semifinals,” she said.
