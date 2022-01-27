Thursday Jan. 20, the Lady Rebels’ hockey team took on the Duluth Northern Stars in Duluth. The Rebels faced some adversity as they only had 13 skaters.
About halfway through the first period Duluth scored from a tough angle shot from the outside. The girls responded with a breakaway goal from Lily Ludwig, making the score 1-1 after the first period. The score remained 1-1 at the end of regulation and they headed into overtime.
Even though the girls were exhausted, Jorja Juszack found a spurt of energy and beat their defensemen to create a breakaway opportunity for herself. Juszack shot low glove and scored the game winning goal in overtime.
Coach Reilly Fawcett said, “It was such a fun game to be a part of and it gave the girls confidence heading down the home stretch of the season. Many girls stepped up into roles that they weren’t necessarily used to and it was a great team win.”
The girls played the defending state champions, Proctor-Hermantown on Monday, Jan. 24th, at the Riverside Arena. The senior players were honored and celebrated.
