The East Central Eagles girls’ basketball team had a road trip to Braham on Tuesday, Jan. 4. They faced Aitkin in their home gym on Thursday, Jan. 6. Braham defeated the Eagles 52-25. It was Aitkin (5-5) over East Central 46-33.
At Braham Izzy Olson and Katelynn McAbee each had 6 points, combined with 12 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 blocks. Lori Grundmeier, Aly Huntington, and Josie Ford each had 3 points. Carly Watrin and Elsie Laursen had 2 points each.
On the Eagles’ home court against Aitkin, Elsie Laursen led the team with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals. Kenzie Ludwig had 9 rebound to go with 4 points. Lori Grundmeier had 4 points, Aly Huntington and Izzy Olson had 3 points each and Josie Ford had 2 points.
The Eagles will go down the road to the Hinckley-Finlayson 7AA (4-8) gym on Thursday, Jan. 13. Friday, Jan. 14, the Eagles will travel to Wrenshall 7A (1-6). On Monday, Jan. 17, Mora 6AA (4-7) will play the Eagles at East Central. The Eagles will host Pine City 6AA (8-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.