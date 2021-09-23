The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels varsity volleyball team (7AA) played Cloquet (7AAA) at the Moose Lake School on Tuesday, September 14 and Two Harbors (7AA) on Thursday, September 16. Both contests went three games. MLWR lost to Cloquet 0-3 and defeated Two Harbors 3-0.
The games against Cloquet were 12-25, 21-25, and 19-25. Sarah Christy had 3 kills and 1 block; Alexis Hoffman 4 kills and 12 digs; Jorja Jusczak finished with 8 set assists.
For the Two Harbors games MLWR won 25-12, 25-18, and 25-19. Sarah Christy had 3 kills and 1 block; Morgan Wigg 1 block and 3 kills; Alex Hoffman 4 ace serves and 3 kills; Jorja Jusczak 7 set assists and 1 ace serve; and Olivia Jutila with 7 set assists and 1 ace serve.
The Rebels’ team will travel to Cook County High School (7A) on Thursday, September 23, game times 4/6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, September 28, they face the Carlton Bulldogs (7A) at Carlton County High School 5:45/7 p.m.
