Moose Lake Willow River Rebel’s football game on Thursday, October 14, was canceled by the opponents, Hinckley-Finlayson, due to illness. The last regular scheduled game for the Rebels was on Wednesday, October 20, after this paper went to press. The Rebels traveled to Rush City for the game, before the Minnesota Educators Association break from school.
Football sectional playoffs start on Tuesday, October 26, for Minnesota State High School League 7AA teams which include MLWR, Mesabi East, Hinckley-Finlayson, Crosby-Ironton, and International Falls. The quarter-finals and semi-finals games will be at the school with the highest seed (best record).
The first, second and third ranked teams will have a bye for the first-round of the quarter-finals. The fourth and fifth ranked teams will be the only teams playing Tuesday. On Saturday, October 30, at 2 p.m. MLWR will host the winner of the game on October 26. The second and third ranked teams will also play at 2 p.m.
The 7AA sectional finals will be at the Esko Athletic Complex on Thursday, November 4, at 6 p.m. Ticket prices for all playoff games are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The Section 7AA champions will play the Section 6AA champions in the state quarter-finals, on November 11, at 7 p.m. at Brainerd High School. The teams in Section 6AA are West Central/Ashby, Osakis, Sauk Centre, Wadena-Deer Creek, Staples-Motley and Pillager.
The state semi-finals are at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, November 19, at 11:30 a.m. against the state quarter-finals winner of Sections 2AA and 3AA. The Prep Bowl championship is on Friday, November 26 at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.
