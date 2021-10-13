The Moose Lake Willow River Rebel’s volleyball team had two big winning match-ups at home last week. On Tuesday, October 5, Cromwell-Wright came to Moose Lake Community School to compete in a five-game contest. MLWR won three to two (25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 25-20, and 15-13).
Jorja Jusczak had 28 set assists, 1 ace serve, 2 kills, and 6 digs; Alexis Hoffmann with 9 kills, 15, digs, and 3 ace serves; Sarah Christy had 7 kills, 2 ace serves, and 11 digs.
On Friday, October 8, MLWR were hosts to Silver Bay and defeated them in three games to one (25-27, 25-16, 25-21, and 25-20).
Morgan Wigg had 4 blocks, 4 kills, and 1 ace serve; JoJo Fossum with 2 blocks and 8 kills; Hoffmann had 10 kills, 15 digs, and 2 ace serves; Christy with 6 kills and 4 digs.
The MLWR Rebels play at Proctor High School on Thursday, October 14, at 5:45/7:00 p.m. On Tuesday October 19, the team will play Crosby-Ironton for their last regular season contest. The varsity sectional playoffs tournaments start on Monday, October 25. The Rebels are in Section 7AA-SS1 and the Polar League. As of this writing, ranked first in the Section 7AA-SS1 is Proctor, followed by Rush City, Esko, Pine City, MLWR, Hinckley-Finlayson, Mora, and Two Harbors.
