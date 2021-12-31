Logan Orvedahl has been named the 2021 Duluth News Tribune Football Player of the Year. This is the seventh time a Moose Lake Willow River player has been chosen for this northland honor, more than any other program. In 2000 Matt Hillbrand was chosen. In 2007 and 2008 Nate Zuk received the honor. In 2011 and again in 2012, Jake Disterhaupt, was given the honor. Ezra Szczyrbak was awarded the title in 2013.
This year MLWR had two players on the All-Area Football Team. On defense, MLWR’s senior middle linebacker, Ethan Burton, was chosen. He was the All-Northeast District Blue Defensive Most Valuable Player. Burton was the anchor of the Rebel defense that allowed only 10 total touchdowns in nine games and had four shutouts. Burton was a lead blocker for the Rebel offense that gained 3,151 yards on the ground and had 44 rushing touchdowns this season. The Rebels had two regular season games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Orvedahl, All-Area Player of the Year gained 1,385 yards and averaged more than 12 yards per carry and scored 20 touchdowns for the Rebels. He was named to the Northeast Blue All-subdistrict Team and Offensive Most Valuable Player. Orvedahl had an interception and recorded 20 tackles.
The MLWR Rebels went undefeated in the regular season and won the section title, qualifying for state playoffs.
Orvedahl has speed and strength. He is aggressive and not afraid to hit or take a hit and runs people over. His speed permits him to run away from teams to the end zone. He has worked hard, but knows it is the offensive line creating great holes for him to run through. They have helped him use his strength and speed in the best ways possible.
There once was a coach that told his quarterbacks/running backs that they should buy their offensive linemen donuts on game day, thanking them for their hard work, encouraging them to keep up the good work at game time.
The MLWR’s athletes have had great opportunities to qualify for state playoffs in football, basketball, cross country and track in 2021. Orvedahl also plays basketball, baseball, and wants to try track this spring.
The Moose Lake Willow River athletes are commended for all the hard work and time they have put in year-round to achieve their success and accomplishments in their extra-curricular activities.
