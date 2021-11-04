East Central Eagles’ volleyball team finished their volleyball season on Friday, October 29, losing to Braham in three games, 16-25, 12-25, and 13-25 on Braham’s court in the second round of Section 5A Pod D playoffs. The Eagles had a bye in the first round.
The other teams in Pod D include Braham, Mille Lacs, and Ogilvie. The Eagles finished the season 2-16 overall and were one and four in the section.
As of this writing there are eight teams left in Section 5A. The winner of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Bertha Hewitt will play the winner of Browerville and Nevis on Thursday, November 4, at Crosby-Ironton at 6 p.m. The winner of Pine River Backus and Mille Lacs game will play the winner of Braham and Hill City on Thursday, November 4, at Crosby-Ironton at 7:30. The champions of those games face each other on November 6, Saturday, at 2 p.m. to determine the Section 5A champions who will play in the Minnesota State High School League’s state volleyball playoffs.
