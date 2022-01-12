Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team was plagued by COVID-19 protocol for the unvaccinated, leaving the Rebels’ varsity team without eight of their athletes. The Rebels were scheduled to play Cromwell-Wright at home on Friday, January 7.
It was decided to go ahead and play Cromwell with the players that were still left on the team. With two seconds left in the game, the Rebels led by two. It wasn’t enough, because Cromwell’s ninth-grader, Dylan Nyberg, hit another three from the corner to give the Cromwell Cardinals the win with no time left of the clock 63-62.
After the first half, the Rebels were down 24-31. In the second half, the Rebels outscored the Cardinals 38-32.
Phillip Sheetz led all players with 30 points, Logan Orvedahl had 21, Adam Neumann 4, Sam Dewey 3, Luke Dewey and Kaden Robbins 2. The Rebels were 7 for 14 for 50 percent from the charity stripe. Sam Dewey had 6 of the Rebels’ 14 assists. The MLWR team finished with 19 rebounds. Orvedahl had 6, Sam Dewey 4, Luke Dewey 3, and Sheetz 2. Sheetz had six made baskets from beyond the arch and Orvedahl had one. Cromwell sunk eight threes.
For Cromwell-Wright, Nathan Eliason had 19, Noah Foster 14, Dylan Nyberg 13, Tanner Collman 9, and Michael Zoeller 8.
MLWR was scheduled to play at East Central (3-7) on Monday, January 10. The game has been postponed to Monday, January 31, at 5:45/7:15. The game at Rush City on Tuesday, January 11, is still on the schedule. Rush City is 6-2. They have lost to Spectrum in overtime and Pine City. On Friday, January 14, MLWR boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will play a double header in Silver Bay (0-5) at 4:45/6:15. On Tuesday, January 18, the Rebels play Eveleth-Gilbert (4/4) in Moose Lake.
