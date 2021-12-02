By Jamie Lund
The Rebels skated onto the ice to the sound of enthusiastic cheering from their fans. The stands at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet were packed with excited fans from both teams as the girls took to the ice Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The Moose Lake girls hockey team was undefeated until they skated against neighboring Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks.
C-E-C snapped the Rebels winning streak on their home ice during a sometimes physical game in which Cloquet scored first during the second period.
“We started our season strong going 3-0 in our first three games, beating top teams such as Breck, Hopkins Park and Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato,” said Reilly Fawcett, co-head coach. “Our girls have been generating a lot of offense and have been shutting down teams defensively.”
C-E-C scored the first goal in the second period, followed by another in the beginning of the third.
Sophomore Gracie Hartl answered with the only Rebel goal a few minutes later.
“We came out really well in the power play,” Gracie said. “It all happened so quickly. There were some good passes and someone shot on net and the puck popped out to me. The net was wide open and I took the shot.”
Her younger sister Mallory is the goalie.
“We came out a little slow,” Mallory said. “In the second period we played up to their speed and stuck with them in the third.” She shrugged off the Lumberjack who crashed into her net during the game.
“It happens,” Mallory said matter-of-factly.
Gracie said she feels optimistic about this season and is looking forward to meeting the Lumberjacks on home ice in a few weeks.
“We were proud with our effort and determination to battle our way back,” Fawcett said.
The Rebels pulled their goalie with two minutes left in the third, but were unable to land the puck in the net again.
Mallory Hartl made 22 saves in Tuesday night’s game and the Lumberjack goaltender made 13 saves. The final score was 1-2.
The Rebels play Two Rivers at the Moose Lake Hockey Arena at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
