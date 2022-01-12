The Moose Lake/Willow River Rebels lost two more games this past week against Duluth/ Marshall on Tuesday and Cromwell on Thursday.
Duluth Marshall drew first blood and quickly took an 8-3 lead. The Rebels came within 1 point (8-7) but it was all Hilltoppers after that. DM took a 17-9 lead but the Rebels pulled within 5. That was the closest ML/WR was able to get the remainder of the game. The Rebels only mustered 13 points the remainder of the half to the Hilltoppers 25. Duluth Marshall took a 42-20 lead into the locker room.
The Rebels’ woes continued into the second half as the Hilltoppers stifling defense again shut down ML/WR’s offense. The Rebels defense had a hard time controlling the DM offense. The Hilltoppers outscored the Rebels in the stanza 40-22. Final score was 82-42 Duluth Marshall. The Rebel JV also lost with 45-38.
Maci Kukuk lead all Rebel scorers with 13 points, Natalie Mikrot contributed 11, Alivia Mallory (8), Sarah Christy (4) and Lexi Kliniski, Lilly Petty and Ava North each had two points.
“Duluth Marshall caught us by surprise. They shot really well and drove and dished the ball well. They were hard to defend. We had to play better defense to stay in the game,” said Coach Mathson
M L/W R travelled to Cromwell on Thursday, Jan. 6 to take on the Cardinals. The night consisted of piecing together a Rebel squad of both junior varisity and varsity players due to a number of girls being quarantined. Cromwell took advantage of that off balanced Rebel attack and handed another defeat to ML/WR 87-29. Lilly Petty was the Rebel high scorer of the evening with 8, Maci Kukuk 5, Ava North 4, Jocelyn St. Pierre 3, Hannah Roach 3, Maddie Volk 2 and Marta Guajaro 1. JV lost 52-17.
“I hate to blame COVID-19. We had some players out this game. I think that some players stepped up with other players out. I do think that we can always do better obviously, but I also see some good things going forward. Cromwell is a good team,” said Coach Mathson.
