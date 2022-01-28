The Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team finally had the full varsity roster available for the first time since December 28, due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol. They had two home games against Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday, Jan. 17 and Esko on Friday, Jan. 21.
The Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears’ varsity squad had a hard time keeping up with the Rebels and at the half found them themselves trailing by 20. Alex Watrin played great defense against the Golden Bears’center, 6’6” William Bittmann, (who scored 29 points the week before). William’s dad, Tom, shared a compliment with Alex. Bittmann was held to 11 points.
The Rebels were in the lead at the half 43-23 winning 75-51. The Eveleth-Gilbert team is in the Iron Range Conference. The 2021-2022 basketball season is the final season for the Golden Bears. Next year they will be playing as the Rock Ridge team when the merge with Virginia is completed. “Last Chance” was printed on the back of their warmup shirts.
The Rebels had 23 assists and 11 steals. Jimmy Walker, Sam Dewey and Chance Lunde led in assists. Phillip Sheetz had seven threes, Logan Orvedahl five. Sam Dewey, Caden Durkin, and Lunde each sunk one from beyond the arch.
Scoring leader was Orvedahl with 27, Sheetz with 23, Lunde 7, Luke Dewey and Alex Watrin 4, Sam Dewey 3, Walker and Nolan Nelson with 2 each. Watrin led in steals with three and Lunde grabbed 6 rebounds.
The Rebels’ JV team defeated the Golden Bears 60-27.
Friday night the Moose Lake gym had a full house. Evan Nelson played the National Anthem on his trumpet and Mark Skelton introduced the Esko Eskomos’ and MLWR Rebels’ starting line-up alternately. Lunde started for Rebels. Duane Broughton was recovering from an ankle injury, but was able to play part of the game. He came into the game and made 100 percent of the field goals he took. The Eskomos 7AA are 11-2, losing to Hibbing and Perham.
The game was back and forth most of the first half. Late in the first half the Rebels trailed by just three points. Connor Lahti came down the floor with 5 seconds left and hit a three, stealing the inbound pass, was fouled and made his two points from the charity stripe to give them an eight-point lead at the half 45-37.
Conditioning was a factor in the second half for the players that hadn’t been to practice in the month of January. It will take time to get back into the swing of things after missing that many practice sessions.
In the second half the Rebels scored 52 to the Esko’s 54 points. Esko won the game 99-89.
Orvedahl scored 31 points, Sheetz 17, Lunde 13, Broughton and Watrin each had 11, and Sam Dewey 6. The Rebels had 11 three-point shots and Esko had 9. The Rebels were called for 23 fouls and the Eskomos for 16. The Rebels made 14 of their 19 free throw attempts. Esko shot 24 free throws making 18. Watrin pulled down 15 rebounds.
Esko’s sophomore Makoi Perich and junior Cuinn Berger scored 35 and 39 points. Nick Swanson had 11, Connor Lathe 8, Dalton Spindler 4, and Brett Lillo 2.
The Rebels have three road trips this coming week. They go to South Ridge 7A (6-4) on Friday, Jan. 28. This week they will make-up their two games that were postponed. They go to East Central 5A (5-9) on Monday, Jan. 31, and Rush City 6AA (9-2) on Thursday, Feb. 3. Game times are 5:45/7:15 p.m. The results of their Tuesday, Jan. 25, game at Grand Rapids 7AAA (4-8) will be in next week’s edition.
