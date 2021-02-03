Askov, MN (55704)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.