The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels won both their games this week and remain undefeated (5-0).
On Monday, January 25, the Ashland, Wis. Oredockers came to Moose Lake in a coach bus because of the distance they had to travel. Ashland is a bigger school than the Moose Lake and Willow River Schools. Ashland started four seniors and a sophomore.
The Rebels got a slow start and at the half, they led 41-30. They made up for it in the second half. At the buzzer, Mason Olson had 26 points (five threes), Brady Watrin had 22 points (two threes), Phillip Sheetz 16 points (4 threes), Logan Orvedahl 10 points (one three), Sam Dewey 9 points (one three), Landin Kurhajetz 6, Duane Broughton 3 and Drew Danielson with 2. The Rebels were 13 for 20 from the free throw line for 65%. The Rebels played intense defense holding the Oredockers to 63 points while scoring 94.
Ashland’s scoring was led by Kevon Powell with 23, John Bochler 17, Alec Lindenberg 7, Nick Zepczyk and Marcus Kruzan with 6 each, Xander Parduhn 3, and Kade Jolma had one.
On Friday, January 29, the South Ridge Panthers coached by Phil Peliska came to Moose Lake. The Panther were undefeated (4-0) beating Cromwell, Greenway, Cook County and Wrenshall. The Panthers started a sophomore, two juniors and two seniors and they all were six-feet or taller. The sophomore, Austin Josephson, was six-foot eight-inches. The Rebels played their style of ball with great defensive energy. At the half they led 43-18. The big guys from South Ridge couldn’t keep up, the Rebels won the game 82-47.
MLWR made four of their eight free throws for 50%. They made more threes than two-point shots, making 16 three-point baskets to South Ridge’s three.
Olson led the team with 22 points (4 threes), followed by Sheetz with 19 (five threes), Watrin had 14 (two threes), Orvedahl had 8 (one three), Kurhajetz with 6 (two threes), Dewey 5 (one three), Jimmy Walker one three, Drew Danielson and Carter Johnson each had 2, and Duane Broughton with 1.
Scoring leader for South Ridge was Austin Josephson with 14, Noah Sertich had 11, Weston Stroschein with 7, Jaxson Bennett 6, Aaron Bennett 4, Zach Morse 3 and Wyatt Olson with 2.
The teams in Minnesota are ranked by Points Scored in a game. MLWR is number one in the state in Class AA. Pequot Lakes is number twelve. Teams are also ranked by Point Differential. In first is Minneapolis North 42.5, second place is Rush City 40.7, MLWR is third with 39.0, and Pequot Lakes is fourth with 36.4. In the Top 20 Records in Minnesota Class AA Melrose is seventh, the Rebels are ninth, and Pequot Lakes is twelfth.
The next game for the Rebels is Friday, February 5, against Two Harbors at Moose Lake. The junior varsity will have their first game of the season starting at 5:45 p.m. and the varsity will start at 7:15 p.m.. The Cloquet Lumberjacks will come to Moose Lake on Tuesday, February 9. Check out the school website for information on viewing the games electronically.
