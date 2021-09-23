The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels traveled to Coleraine to take on the Titans of Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) at the Dixon-Barle Field on Friday, September 17th. The atmosphere was energizing, the stands were full, the elementary cheerleaders were getting prepared for their half-time show, a tent was on the field selling burger baskets for tailgaters, and the weather was ideal. The Rebels continued to dominate on defense holding their opponents scoreless for the second week in a row. Offensively, they rushed for 370-yards scoring five times for the 36-0 win.
Henry Ribich scored his first, of two touchdowns, on the first Rebels’ possession with 6:34 left in the first quarter. Sam Kenezivich kicked for points after the touchdown (PAT) failed. Logan Orvedahl scored the first of two touchdowns with 1:50 left in the first quarter. Kenezivich’s PAT was good for one.
In the second quarter, the Rebels ran the“Wild Cat” with Orvedahl behind center, a reverse and a quick pitch to Kaden Robbins, who took off running 50-yards into the end zone for another six. The two-point conversion failed, 19-0 Rebels.
Third down and ten-yards to go on the 31-yard line, the Titans called a timeout and decided to punt on the next down.
Rebels’ Ethan Burton, Jackson Thompson, Ribich, and Orvedahl marched down the field for another touchdown with 2:15 remaining until half-time. Rebels got flagged for a block in the back and the touchdown came back. Fourth down on Titans seven-yard line, Kenezevich kicked a field goal for three more to close out the half 22-0 Rebels.
Quarterback Adam Neumann passed once during the game and it went to running back, Ribich, for three-yards. With 8:36 left in the third-quarter, Ribich took it in for six, PAT was good, 29-0 Rebels.
Kenezevich kicked to the Titans, into the end zone for a touch back, first and ten on the 20-yard line. Titans got to their own 31, then Duane Broughton and Alex Watrin sacked the GNK quarterback.
In the fourth quarter, 11:51 left in the game, Orvedahl took the ball 33-yards for Rebels’ final touchdown, PAT was good. The clock was running time the rest of the game, with a score of 36-0. Luke Dewey was under center and running backs Jaxsyn Schmidt and Dawson Mortensen were ready for the hand-off. With 36.7 left in the game, Dewey took a knee for a final score of 36-0 Rebels.
The Rebels were called for eight penalties in the game. Orvedahl rushed for 201-yards. Thompson was the leading tackler. Watrin had 1 solo tackle and nine assists. The Rebels had 20 players with tackles.
The JV Rebels’ team were in action against Crosby-Ironton on Monday, September 13, winning 30-14.
The Rebels (3-0) will be in action next, at Frank Magdziarz Field in Willow River on Saturday, September 25 at 1 p.m. kick off brings the Rangers of Crosby-Ironton (0-3) to town in what will mark the halfway point of the regular season.
