The Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team were bused to Virginia on Tuesday, Dec. 7, to play the Blue Devils. Rebels won 98-67. Friday, Dec. 10, the Aitkin Gobblers came to Moose Lake. The Rebels were in control of the game from the opening jump ball and won 78-45.
The Virginia Blue Devils’ team roster lists eight of their 12 players six feet or taller. Despite the height difference, the Rebels pulled down 38 rebounds led by Alex Watrin with 11. Sam Dewey and Duane Broughton each grabbed five.
Phillip Sheetz and Logan Orvedahl were on fire offensively, scoring 35 and 27 points. Sheetz sunk nine from beyond the arch and Orvedahl was six for ten from the three-point mark. Both players shot over 60 percent from the arch. Sam Dewey hit two threes and Neumann with one. The free throw shots improved dramatically from the Proctor game and the Rebels made 72 percent of their shots from the charity stripe. Others scoring for the Rebels were Sam Dewey with 11, Watrin and Adam Neumann each had 9, Broughton 3, Nolan Nelson and Kaden Robbins each with 2.
Sam Dewey led the team in assists with seven. Luke Dewey, Broughton, Neumann, and Orvedahl each had four.
The Rebels led at halftime by 11, 43-32 and finished the game with a victory of 98-67.
The Aitkin game was controlled by the Rebels’ players from the beginning. Orvedahl led the group with 26, followed by Sheetz with 16, Sam Dewey 9, Luke Dewey 8, Watrin 6, Neumann 5 and Jayden Alleman 4. The Rebels had 12 threes in this contest. Orvedahl had 5, Sheetz 4, Sam Dewey, Luke Dewey and Neumann each had one. Aitkin made three threes.
When the teams headed to the lockers at the half, Rebels led 41-22. The final score was Rebels 78-Aitkin 45. The three referees called a tight game.
Watrin took over under the basket with 13 rebounds and Orvedahl had 7. The Rebels made over half their free throws with 57 percent. Watrin, Luke Dewey and Alleman made 100 percent of their two-point shots. Orvedahl and Broughton were assists’ leaders.
The JV Rebels defeated Virginia 70-33. Nelson had 18, Luke Dewey 12, and Kaden Robbins finished with 10. They defeated Aitkin 63-43. Neumann had 16 and Nelson 15.
Moose Lake will host a double header with Cook County on Friday, Dec. 17. The girls’ varsity game will start at 4:45 p.m. and the boys’ varsity game is at 6:15 p.m. The JV boys will play at 4:45 and the girls at 6:15. On Monday, Dec. 20, Mesabi East will come to Moose Lake to play. This is a date change due to referees’ shortage. The Rebels will play in the St. Cloud Cathedral Holiday Tournament on December 28, 29, and 30.
