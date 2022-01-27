The Moose Lake Willow River girls’ basketball team was missing several players due to COVID-19 protocol but played their scheduled games.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Rebels had a road game in Pequot Lakes. At halftime Pequot Lakes led 47-35 and went on to win 82-39. Kukuk and Christy made two baskets from beyond the arch and Petty 1. Lilly Petty led in scoring with 17, Maci Kukuk had 12, Sarah Christy 6, and Ava North 4.
Scoring for Pequot Lakes were Maci Matini 20, Kelsi Martini 10, Isabel Larson 10, Lauren Schultz 8, Morgan Eckes 7, Sydnie Wgeishofski 6, Ella Kratochvil 5, Reese Laposky 5, Emma Flaws 4, Kaitlyn Geschwill 3, Aubrey Larson 2, and Ellie Flaws 2.
On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Rebels were in Esko. They were again shorthanded and lost 69-22. The halftime score was 36-15, Esko on top.
Scoring for the Rebels were Maci Kukuk with 13, Jocelyn St. Pierre 5, Lilly Petty 2, Marta Guajardo 2. Maci Kukuk had 3 three-point baskets and Jocelyn St. Pierre had 1.
For Esko, Jayden Karppinen made 21 points, Kyra Johnson with 16, Kallie Sinnott 8, Aila Gabel 6, Erin Pettyjohn 5, Avery Kuklinski 5, Emily Rengo, Kaitlyn Adkins, Rachel Autonutti, and Kaitlyn McConnell had 2 points each.
MLWR Rebels’ will host South Ridge 7A (13-0) on Thursday, Jan. 27, and East Central 5A (1-14) on Friday, Jan. 28. On Monday, Jan. 31, MLWR has a road trip to Mora 6AA (5-10) to take on the Mustangs.
