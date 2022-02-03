The Grand Rapids Thuderhawks and the South Ridge Panthers’ competed with the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels boys’ basketball team this past week on their home courts. Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Rebels defeated Grand Rapids 53-36. At the end of the week, they won over South Ridge 71-43.
Grand Rapids is in the Lake Superior Conference and is a bigger school in Section 7AAA. The Rebels were anxious to get on the court and face the Tunderhawks, a much taller team. Grand Rapids’ starters were 6’5”, 6’3”, 6’2”, 6’0”. The first half of the game was close going back and forth. At the halftime break the Rebels led 22-18.
When the horn sounded to start the second half, the Rebels started sinking their shots and outscored the Thunderhwaks 31-18.
Logan Orvedahl sunk five from beyond the arc for a total score for the night of 21. Phillip Sheetz had three from beyond the line and a total of 11. Alex Watrin had four put backs and two free throws for 10. Sam Dewey finished with 5, Luke Dewey 3, Chance Lunde 2, and Jimmy Walker 1. The Rebels shot 73 percent from the free throw line making 11 out of 15. Rebels on top 53-36.
The leading scorer and only player in double figures for Grand Rapids was senior guard, 6’2” Austin Hanson with 14. Hanson shot 10 of Grand Rapids 15 free throws, making eight. The Thunderhawks also made 11 out of 15 free throws.
On Friday, Jan. 28, the Rebels made the trip to the South Ridge School north of Cloquet. The South Ridge Panthers’ team was taller than the Thunderhawks. They were 6’10”, 6’9”, 6’4”, 6’3” and 6”0”. They are also in the Polar League-Big Conference but in Section 7A.
The first half was slow moving with the Rebels in the lead 26-19. In the second half the Rebels got into their scoring mode, making 45 points to the Panthers 24.
The Rebels sunk 12 three-point shots while the Panthers put in three. Sam Dewey and Orvedahl each made three from beyond the arc. Sheetz, Duane Broughton, Luke Dewey, Lunde, Adam Neumann and Kaden Robbins each had one.
Neither team got into the bonus shooting free throws because there were not many fouls called. The Rebels were 3 for 7 from the charity stripe and the Panthers were 2 for 4.
Orvedahl led the team in scoring with 19, Watrin had 12, Sam Dewey 11, Sheetz and Lunde with 7 each, Luke Dewey 4, and Broughton, Neumann and Robbins with 5 each. Rebels won 71-43.
The MLWR JV defeated South Ridge 66-23. Nolan Nelson was the leading scorer with 22.
The Rebels played the make-up game with East Central on Monday, January 31. The make-up game with Rush City is on the schedule for Thursday, February 3, and at Two Harbors on Friday, February 4. On Tuesday, February 8 they are scheduled to play Crosby-Ironton (14-2). C-I have only two losses. Their first loss was January 21 to Pequot Lakes and the second loss was to Park Rapids Area on January 27. Game times are 5:45/7:15.
