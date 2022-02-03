The Moose Lake/Willow River Lady Rebels took on the South Ridge Panthers and East Central Eagles this past week (Jan 27 and 28th).
On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Rebels lost to South Ridge 73-52. South Ridge started out the scoring with a short under the basket jumper off a steal from a Rebels inbound pass. The Rebels took a 5-2 lead early on in the 1st half thanks to scoring by Maci Kukuk, Alivia Mallory and Lilly Petty (5-2). Izzy Witz hit a 3 point shot to add to the lead at 8-4.
From that point on, the Panthers took advantage on some Rebel miscues and converted to re-take the lead at 11-8. The lead changed a few more times before the Panthers took a 17-15 advantage and never really looked back. MLWR kept the score close throughout the remainder of the first half.
Both teams hit a scoring skid before Izzy Witz was able to hit a two point layup to get the Rebels to a 1 point deficit but then the Panthers answered, pushing the lead back up to 26-23. The Panthers went on a 7-0 run before Natalie Mikrot was able to sink a three pointer to stop the streak at 32-26. Maci Kukuk and Izzy Witz rounded out the Rebel scoring for the 1st half. South Ridge took the halftime lead into the locker room 38-30.
South Ridge started the second stanza with the ball and the score.. The Panthers went on another 8-0 run before the Rebels were able to make a bucket. The shooting woes continued for MLWR as points from the field were hard to come by. The Rebel shooting started to heat up with about 9 minutes left in the game but the Panthers had a solid 20 point lead at that time. The Lady Rebels drop the game 73-52.
Natalie Mikrot lead all Rebel scorers with 22 points, Maci Kukuk contributed 8, Izzy Witz (7), Sarah Christy(5), Lilly Petty (4), Alivia Mallory (3) and Jocelyn St. Pierre (3).
Friday Jan. 28, the East Central Eagles took the trip up the freeway to Willow River. The Eagles struck first by knocking down a three pointer and hitting a free throw to take an early 4-0 lead. Sarah Christy started out the Rebel scoring by hitting a 3 pointer of her own. The Eagles pulled ahead 13-5 giving the Rebels a little trouble but MLWR came clawing back with the help of Lilly Petty, Izzy Witz, Sarah Christy and Hannah Roach. The teams were tied at 16 when L. Petty added another 2 of her 16 points for the game. The Eagles once again tied the game at 18 but Maci Kukuk added a bucket to put the Rebels ahead at the half 20-18.
MLWR began the 2nd half with an 11/2 run and put the game in Rebel control for the rest of the stanza. East Central made an attempt at a comeback to get back into the game, but couldn’t get much closer than 9 points. Rebels win 53-37.
Lilly Petty lead all Rebel scorers with 16 points, Maci Kukuk added 13, Hannah Roach (11), Sarah Christy (9) and Izzy Witz (4)
