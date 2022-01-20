The Moose Lake/Willow River Lady Rebels played two more games this past week against Eveleth Gilbert and Mesabi East splitting the pair going 1-1 for the week.
Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Rebels hosted Eveleth/Gilbert. The Rebels won the tip against EG but was unable to convert. The Golden Bears had a difficult time initially as well, but did put up the first two points of the game. MLWR followed with their first two points as well. Natalie Mikrot gave the Rebels the lead with a steal and a layup and then Sarah Christy and Maci Kukuk added three points each to further the Rebel lead to 10-2. Ava North and Aliva Mallory contributed two each before Mikrot made another three to make the score 17-8 at the six minute mark. Sarah Christy completed a short jumper to increase the lead 19-8, but EG made two consecutive 3-pointers to cut the lead to five. Alivia Mallory and Maci Kukuk added an additional 5 points combined to give the Rebels a 24-17 lead but the Golden Bears popped in another 3 to chisel the MLWR lead down to four points. Mikrot added and additional six points and A. Mallory hit a free-throw to give the Rebels a 31-20 halftime lead.
MLWR started out the second half scoring with 13-0 run before Eveleth/Gilbert added a bucket giving the Rebels a 43-22 lead. Both teams had a shooting frenzy as the score quickly escalated to 52-36 before there was a ‘cool down’. Ava North broke that cold spell for the Rebels with a 3-point shot but EG answered with a three of their own. MLWR won the game 62-43. The JV also won their game.
Thursday, Jan. 13, the Rebels took on the Mesabi East Giants. The game lead switched many different times early in the first half. The Rebels jumped out to a 10-8 lead early in the stanza after the Giants scored first and had the lead. MLWR maintained the lead despite a free-throw made by ME. Alivia Mallory made a short jumper off the pass for two but the Giants sank a three to tie the score at 12. Mesabi East took the lead with another 3 pointer however, Natalie Mikrot hit a short jumper to pull the Rebels within 1 and Maci Kukuk hit a pair of free throws to put MLWR back up by one (16-15). The Giants eventually took as much as a six point lead, but the Rebels stayed within striking distance whittling the Giants lead to 2 (28-26). Mesabi East took a 34-32 lead into the locker room.
The Giants started out the second half with the ball and first bucket but Natalie Mikrot answered with a 3-point shot. The Giants led 36-35 until Maci Kukuk completed an old fashioned 3-point play to put the Rebels back on top by 2 (38-36). The Rebels maintained the lead until the Giants went on a 4-0 run taking the lead 42-38. Mikrot then hit a three to once again trim the Giant lead to one, only to be answered by the Giants (44-41). The game stayed in a seesaw battle with the Rebels taking the lead off a Mikrot three pointer but the Giants answered to tie the game at 46. The Rebels once again pulled ahead off of a combined five points from Lilly Petty and Sarah Christy giving the Rebels a 51-50 edge at the six minute mark of the stanza. Mesabi East tied the score at 51 but Lilly Petty sank a pair of free throws to get the lead back to 53-51. Mesabi East then tied and eventually took the lead at 57-53 but Sarah Christy made a nice drive for two putting the Rebels within two points. Mesabi East answered to make the score 59-55 but Natalie Mikrot hit two free throws to get the Rebels to within two. The Giants went ahead 66-59 before a Mikrot 3 point shot pulled the Rebels back to within four but that is the closest MLWR would get as Mesabi East pulled out the win 70-62. The Lady Rebel JV lost a close game 31-29.
Next up for the Lady Rebels is Pequot Lakes on January 18 and Esko January 20. Both games are away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.