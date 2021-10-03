Jemi Keranen already broke her old cross country record twice this season, and there’s still several meets left. The petite 17-year-old began breaking school records at East Central High School last year in her sophomore year.
“I’ve been running since preschool,” Jemi said with a huge smile. She said she enjoys running and feeling the wind in her face as well as being with her fellow teammates. Jemi counts her foot pattern as she runs to help keep her focus.
Her mom, Heidi, said she was surprised that Jemi was able to run because she had problems walking when they first met. She explained that they adopted Jemi from an orphanage in Ethiopia when she was four
“She’s small, but determined,” Heidi said.
year old. Heidi said they were concerned about her ability to walk when they discovered how much her feet turned inwards. They were surprised when Jemi began running and her feet self-corrected.
Coach William Groskreutz III agrees. He said she is a hard worker, cheers for everyone on all teams and is a leader.
“Jemi brings a sense of work ethic to the team,” William said. “She is always working hard and pushes herself to do better. Others follow her lead and push themselves more because of it.”
He explained that the girls cross country team has only been participating in the 5,000 meter distance for six years. The first athlete to hold the school record was Kalyn Nelson, then Cassidee Thorvig.
“When Jemi broke the record last fall at the section meet, the first person to hug her was her teammate, Cassidee,” William said.
He said he was not surprised that she has been breaking records.
“She has that other gear that she finally accessed last fall during cross country,” William said. “I saw it again last spring during the track season.
Jemi said she was very close to going to state for track last year. She was number three and the top two went to state. Jemi trains everyday that she does not have a meet. On the weekends she runs with her dad, Luke, who is currently training for a marathon in the Twin Cities.
She hopes to make it to state for track in the spring. Until then her goal is to get her time under 21 and keep setting new records. Her last record was set at the September 20 meet in Pierz at 21:20:4.
