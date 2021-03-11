East Central Eagles girls’ basketball team played three games this past week. On Tuesday, March 2, they traveled to Isle, on Thursday, March 4, to Rush City, and on Friday, March 5, the Pine City Dragons came to East Central.
The Eagles defeated Isle 39-27. Cassidee Thorvig pulled down 12 rebounds, 23 points and had 5 steals. Alyson Huntington scored 10, Raina Zaudtke, Ana Keranen, and McKenzie Ludwig each had 2 points. Carly Watrin had 4 steals and Isabella Olson had 10 rebounds. Coach Peter Rogotzke said “It was a physical game that the girls responded well to. In the second half, we buckled down on defense only allowing 10 second half points and shot well from the free throw line.” He also said, “Cassie did an outstanding job of setting the tone of not backing down and attacking on offense as she finished 13-18 from the free throw line and made sure the rest of our team also didn’t back down to the physicalness.”
On Thursday we lost at Rush City 33-47. Thorvig had 16 points and 10 rebounds. McKenzie Ludwig scored 7 points and 5 rebounds. Huntington finished with 4, Olson 2 points and 9 rebounds, Elsie Laursen with 2 points. Watrin and Lori Grundmeier each had 1. The coach said, the game was physical, as there were a combine 35 free throws between the teams. The Eagles led at half time 24-23.
On Friday, the Eagles lost to Pine City 83-31. Thorvig had 23 points again and 4 steals. Coach Rogotzke said “I’m so proud of our seniors, Cassie Thorvig and Ana Keranen, as they showed tremendous effort and fight even after being exhausted from our previous two games this week.” The Eagles finished with more free throw attempts and more offensive rebounds than Pine City due to the seniors’ efforts.
The Eagles have one regular season game left against Barnum on Tuesday, March 9 and then playoffs. The coach is looking forward to seeing his team finish the season strong.
