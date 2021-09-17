East Central Head Volleyball Coach Marki Hansen shares about the upcoming 2021 season.
What is the make-up of this year’s varsity team, such as key players, up and comers, age and skill levels, etc. After graduating six seniors last year, we have 3 returning varsity starters (Abby Priske 11th, Izzy Olson 11th, and Aly Huntington 12th). In addition to Aly we have 5 additional seniors currently listed on our varsity roster (Anna Hansen, Lori Grundmeier, Audrey Harris, Breanna Miller, and Julia Fornengo). In addition to Abby and Izzy we also have juniors Zoey Gebhart, Carly Watrin, and Kenzie Ludwig. To finish up our current varsity roster we have sophomore Gracie Hartl, and 2 freshmen Mallory Hartly and Lidia Fornengo. With that being said we have a lot of girls who have played together, but also a new mix of girls who have never been on the court together.
What are the team’s goals and priorities this season? Our goals this season are to continue to work hard and give 110% effort, but also really work on communication and being a team. As my dad always said when coaching me, “There is no I in team.” -Peter Drucker
How are your opponents looking this year? What schools do you believe will be the most challenging competitors? So far this year we played an excellent game against Moose Lake-Willow River, which was probably the best I have seen our girls play in years. Of course in our conference there is always some strong competition, but we are looking forward to see how we can compete against those teams that we took to 4 or 5 games last year!
What do you hope these young athletes will take away from their sports experience?I hope the young athletes learn to love volleyball, but also see how important it is to be a team and how to be an excellent teammate.
Sept. 16 HOME 5:45 v Mille Lacs
Sept. 21 AWAY 5:45 at Hinckley-Finlayson
Sept. 27 HOME 5:45 v Braham
Sept. 28 AWAY 5:45 at Rush City High School
Oct. 5 HOME 5:45 v Pine City High School
Oct. 12 HOME 5:45 v Hinckley-Finlayson
Oct. 14 AWAY 5:45 v Princeton
Oct. 18 HOME 5:45 v McGregor
Oct. 19 AWAY 5:45 at Ogilvie High School
